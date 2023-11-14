Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Tanger will officially transition Asheville Outlets to become Tanger Outlets Asheville in early January 2024. (Photo courtesy of Jim Roof Creative Inc.)
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Tanger Acquires 382,000 SF Asheville Outlets in North Carolina for $70M

by John Nelson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tanger, a publicly traded owner and operator of outlet malls, has purchased Asheville Outlets, a 382,000-square-foot retail development in Asheville. Tanger acquired the outlet mall from New England Development for $70 million in an all-cash, off-market transaction. The property represents Tanger’s 38th outlet mall and the second new addition to its holdings in fourth-quarter 2023, following the opening of Tanger Outlets Nashville last month.

Asheville Outlets was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Nike, Under Armour, RH, Bath & Body Works, Crate & Barrel and West Elm. The property includes two anchors: Sportsman’s Warehouse and a separately owned Dillard’s Clearance Center.

New England Development purchased and redeveloped the former indoor regional mall into an outlet mall in 2015. Tanger will officially transition the center to become Tanger Outlets Asheville in early January 2024.

