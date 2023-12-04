Tanger Acquires Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville for $193.5M

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Tanger has acquired Bridge Street Town Centre, an open-air retail center located in Huntsville, for $193.5 million. Alabama-based Bayer Properties is the developer and former owner of the 825,000-square-foot development. Tenants at the property include lululemon athletica, Sephora, Main Event, a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater, Lovesac, Dry Goods, Victoria’s Secret, Athleta, Anthropologie, Altar’d State, Ulta Beauty, Barnes & Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, H&M and Belk, among others. The center was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. This marks Tanger’s 39th property and first open-air lifestyle center.