Tanger Acquires Pinecrest Mixed-Use Development in Suburban Cleveland for $167M

ORANGE, OHIO — Tanger has acquired Pinecrest, a 640,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Orange, an eastern suburb of Cleveland, for approximately $167 million. Tanger utilized cash on hand and available liquidity for the acquisition and estimates the center to deliver an 8 percent return during the first year. Opened in 2018, Pinecrest is anchored by Whole Foods Market. Retailers include Alo Yoga, UNTUCKit, Madewell, Sephora, Warby Parker, Indochino, Willliams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, REI and Nike. Dining and entertainment options include Shake Shack, Kitchen Social, First Watch, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Silverspot Cinema and Pinstripes. Tanger’s acquisition also includes the center’s residential and office components. The on-property AC Hotel is under separate ownership.