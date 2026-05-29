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Tanger purchased the open-air shopping destination from Hill Partners. (Image courtesy of APG Photography)
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Tanger Acquires Town Center at Levis Commons Near Toledo for $60M

by Kristin Harlow

PERRYSBURG, OHIO — Tanger has acquired The Town Center at Levis Commons, a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Perrysburg, about 10 miles south of Toledo. The purchase price was $60 million. Developer and owner Hill Partners, which has managed, leased and owned Levis Commons since its opening in 2004, was the seller. Situated at the entrance of J. Preston Levis Commons, a 400-acre master-planned community, The Town Center at Levis Commons features more than 60 retailers and restaurants, a Cinemark movie theater and 69,000 square feet of office space. Tenants include Sephora, Shake Shack, Anthropologie, lululemon, J. Crew Factory, Athleta, drybar, Soma, Chico’s, Arhaus and Books-A-Million.

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