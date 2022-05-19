Tanger Breaks Ground on 290,000 SF Outlet Mall in Nashville

Tanger Outlets Nashville will be the third Tanger outlet mall in Tennessee and the first outlet mall in Nashville, according to Tanger.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has broken ground on Tanger Outlets Nashville, a 290,000-square-foot outlet mall in Nashville. Slated to open in fall 2023, the six-building, open-air property will be located on a 32-acre site along I-24 within the Century Farms development. Tanger Outlets Nashville will house 70 brands and provide approximately 1,100 full- and part-time retail and management positions upon completion. Nashville will be the third Tennessee market served by Tanger as the Greensboro, N.C.-based company has outlet malls in Sevierville and Memphis. The property marks the first outlet mall in Nashville proper, according to Tanger.