DALLAS — Southern California-based office furnishing company Tangram Interiors has opened an 12,000-square-foot showroom at 300 S. Pearl Expressway in the East Quarter area of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2021, rises seven stories and totals 194,672 square feet. About 40 of Tangram Interiors’ 75 employees will work at the showroom.