LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Tangram Interiors, a Dallas-based interior design firm, has opened a new office at 6510 70th St. in Lubbock. Britni Wilkens, a sales executive with the company, will lead the Lubbock office, which is the seventh for Tangram Interiors. The company’s other five offices are located in California. Tangram Interiors is the flagship dealer for office furniture manufacturer Steelcase, which recently opened a new showroom in Dallas.