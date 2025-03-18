Tangram Interiors Signs 109,744 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Tangram Interiors has signed a 109,744-square-foot industrial lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The Dallas-based interior design firm will occupy the entirety of the building at 301 Southwestern Blvd., which according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 2024. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors and 3,855 square feet of office space. Travis Sapaugh, John Paul Floyd and Seth Kelly of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Kelly and Lena Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners.