Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Tangram Interiors Signs 109,744 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

COPPELL, TEXAS — Tangram Interiors has signed a 109,744-square-foot industrial lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The Dallas-based interior design firm will occupy the entirety of the building at 301 Southwestern Blvd., which according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 2024. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors and 3,855 square feet of office space. Travis Sapaugh, John Paul Floyd and Seth Kelly of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Kelly and Lena Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners.

You may also like

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Residential Project in...

Jack Allen’s Kitchen Opens 7,000 SF Restaurant in...

Bixby Capital Management Purchases 222,382 SF Industrial Facility...

Third-Party Logistics Company Leases 641,906 SF Industrial Property...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $26.5M in Financing for...

NY E-Health Collaborative Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease...

Arch Street, Artemis Acquire 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

TCC Inks Two Expansions, One Headquarters Lease at...

M2G Ventures Buys 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property...