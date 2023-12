HOUSTON AND FRISCO, TEXAS — Indian jewelry retailer Tanishq has opened two new stores totaling 8,800 square feet in Texas. The stores at 2335 Post Oak Blvd. in Houston and 2809 Preston Road in Frisco comprise 3,800 and 5,000 square feet, respectively, and mark the second and third locations in the country for the brand. Tanishq opened its flagship store in Northern New Jersey earlier this year.