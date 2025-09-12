Tanium Renews, Expands Office Lease at 555 Mangum in Downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Global cybersecurity firm Tanium has renewed and expanded its office lease at 555 Mangum, a 234,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham. Tanium initially leased 25,000 square feet at the complex in 2024 and has now taken an additional 23,000 square feet, bringing its total occupancy to 48,000 square feet. The company will move into its new space in early 2026. Matt Winters and Kimarie Ankenbrand of JLL represented Tanium in both the initial lease and the most recent expansion.

Situated near the Durham Bulls Minor League Athletic Park, 555 Mangum is owned by Northwood Ravin and features a mix of amenities including a rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, fitness facility and bike storage, as well as The Lenny, a rooftop restaurant concept from the Ibarra brothers.