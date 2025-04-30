Tannos Development Completes 106,000 SF Office, Healthcare Building in Friendswood, Texas

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Locally based firm Tannos Development Group has completed construction of a 106,000-square-foot office and healthcare building in Friendswood, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The four-story building is located at 1715 S. Friendswood Drive and had a total price tag of $23 million. University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) has leased the entire fourth floor of the building to house its primary and specialty care practices. The building also houses an onsite pharmacy and an expanded imaging suite that includes two radiology rooms and ultrasound capabilities.