Tannos, Wolfgramm to Develop 106-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Friendswood, Texas

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based firms, Tannos Development Group and Wolfgramm Capital, will develop a 106-acre mixed-use project in Friendswood, a southeastern suburb of Houston. Friendswood City Center will feature an apartment complex with roughly 500 units and a luxury hotel with a convention center that can house up to 500 people. Plans also call for approximately 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 200,000 square feet of medical and office space. The development will also have a 52-acre public park with more than four miles of walking and jogging trails and a fishing lake with a pier. Various infrastructural improvements are also being made as part of the project. The City of Friendswood is partnering with Tannos and Wolfgramm on Friendswood City Center, which represents more than $750 million in regional capital investment.