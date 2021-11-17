Tapestry Breaks Ground on 788,000 SF North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center in Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

The 788,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, Nev., will serve Coach and Kate Spade.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — New York-based Tapestry Inc. has broken ground on North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center, an industrial property in North Las Vegas.

Slated for completion in 2022, North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center will feature 788,000 square feet of distribution space. Serving retailers Coach and Kate Spade, the facility is designed to distribute an annual 22.2 million units and hold 4 million units in inventory for both retail and e-commerce.

The project team includes Clarion Partners, Seefried Industrial Properties and JLL’s Kris Smith, Rob Lujan and Louis Tomaselli.

Tapestry is a New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman.