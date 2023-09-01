Friday, September 1, 2023
Tapville Social to Open 5,307 SF Restaurant at Vision on Fifteenth in Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — Tapville Social, a concept that combines craft cocktail flights, self-pouring beer taps and American fare, will open an 5,307-square-foot restaurant with patio seating at The Vision on Fifteenth in Pittsburgh. The eight-story building, which is located in the Strip District, spans 265,000 square feet of office and retail/restaurant space. Joseph Williams and Rachel Forslund of Fort Worth-based brokerage firm Woodmont Co. represented Tapville Social in the lease negotiations. Tommy McCafferty of CBRE represented the landlord, Burns Scalo Real Estate. The opening is slated for 2024.

