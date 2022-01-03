REBusinessOnline

Tara Investment Group Buys The Mark Student Housing Property in Tempe for $36.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

The-Mark-Tempe-AZ

The Mark in Tempe, Ariz., features 229 beds for students.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — San Francisco-based Tara Investment Group, a division of Meier-Shefflin Multi-Family, has acquired The Mark, an off-campus student housing community located at 1115 E. Lemon St. in Tempe. San Clemente, Calif.-based Nelson Partners sold the asset for $36.1 million.

Located along the Valley Metro Rail line on the edge of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, The Mark features 153 units with a total of 229 beds. The units offer furnished and unfurnished studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with new appliances, quartz countertops and finished concrete flooring. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and sun deck, double-decker hot tubs, a water slide, gas grills, two elevators and a 24-hour fitness center.

The property was built in 1970 and remodeled by Nelson Partners in 2014. At the time of sale, the community was 97 percent occupied.

