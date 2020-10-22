Target Introduces More Safety Measures Ahead of Holiday Season

Posted on by in Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Target will offer more contactless payment options and curbside pickup parking spaces.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is adding more safety measures for shoppers in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can download the Target app to utilize contactless payment options and employees throughout the store will have handheld checkout devices to make purchases more convenient. Shoppers can even reserve a spot in line by checking on their specific Target store on the website. Target is also doubling the number of curbside pickup parking spaces. Customers can show their barcode through the car window and maintain social distance. Target also announced that it would award more than 350,000 team members another $200 bonus. This includes hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and contact centers. It also includes seasonal hires.