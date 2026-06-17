Target Opens 150,000 SF Store at West Orange Plaza in Northern New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Target has opened a 150,000-square-foot store in the Northern New Jersey community of West Orange. The store, which is ultimately expected to employ about 280 people, is located within West Orange Plaza, a 298,000-square-foot center that is anchored by Whole Foods Market and is currently in the midst of a redevelopment. The store is the Minneapolis-based retailer’s 55th in New Jersey and third to open in the state in the past 12 months. Levin Management Corp. is the leasing agent for West Orange Plaza.