Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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DevelopmentNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Target Opens 150,000 SF Store at West Orange Plaza in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Target has opened a 150,000-square-foot store in the Northern New Jersey community of West Orange. The store, which is ultimately expected to employ about 280 people, is located within West Orange Plaza, a 298,000-square-foot center that is anchored by Whole Foods Market and is currently in the midst of a redevelopment. The store is the Minneapolis-based retailer’s 55th in New Jersey and third to open in the state in the past 12 months. Levin Management Corp. is the leasing agent for West Orange Plaza.

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