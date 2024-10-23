Target Opens 50,000 SF Store at Sawyer’s Walk in Miami’s Overtown Neighborhood

MIAMI — Target has opened a new 50,000-square-foot store at Sawyer’s Walk, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. SG Holdings, a partnership between Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners and Alben Duffie, is the master developer. Construction on the 3.4-acre development began in summer 2021.

The project includes a 578-unit apartment community that is predominantly reserved for low-income seniors; 130,000 square feet of offices anchored by MSC Group that will serve as the North American headquarters for MSC Cruises; and 175,000 square feet of retail space.

In addition to Target, Sawyer’s Walk will soon be home to Burlington (38,000 square feet), Aldi (25,000 square feet), Five Below (10,000 square feet) and Ross Dress for Less (26,000 square feet). The property also features a 25,000-square-foot public plaza and parking for 1,000 vehicles.