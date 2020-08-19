Target Reports Record Sales Increase of 24.3 Percent for Second Quarter, Cites E-Commerce Growth

MINNEAPOLIS — Target (NYSE: TGT) reported a 24.3 percent increase in total digital and in-store sales for the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago, the highest quarterly growth in the Minneapolis-based discount retailer’s history. Same-store sales grew by 10.9 percent during the quarter, while digital sales experienced a whopping 195 percent growth year over year. CNBC reports that during a call with reporters, Target CEO Brian Cornell stated that the volume of sales fulfilled by the company’s curbside pickup program grew by more than 70 percent, and that the company’s digital customer base expanded by some 10 million shoppers. Target’s stock price opened at $148.50 per share on Wednesday, Aug. 19, up 12 percent from the previous day and up 72 percent from $86.23 per share a year ago.