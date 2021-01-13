REBusinessOnline

Target Reports Same-Store Sales Growth of 17.2 Percent Over Holidays

Pictured is a holiday game display in Target.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the November and December holiday season, Target’s comparable sales rose 17.2 percent over the same period last year. Store-originated sales grew 4.2 percent and digital sales grew 102 percent. Store traffic increased 4.3 percent and the average ticket grew by 12.3 percent. The Minneapolis-based retailer also reported that its same-day services, such as order pick-up and drive-up, rose 193 percent.

“The momentum in our business continued in the holiday season with notable market share gains across our entire product portfolio,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, in a news release.

The merchandise category with the strongest growth was home goods.

Target operates nearly 1,900 stores in the U.S. The company’s stock price closed at $199 per share Tuesday, Jan. 12, up from $123.87 per share one year ago.

