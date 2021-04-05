Target Signs 30,000 SF Lease at Majestic Square in Downtown Charleston

Majestic Square is located on the corner of King and Market streets in the heart of Charleston’s walkable neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of The Beach Company)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Target has signed a 30,000-square-foot retail lease at Majestic Square, a mixed-use and office building located at 211 King St. in downtown Charleston’s historic district. The Beach Co., a locally based real estate developer and owner, is the landlord of Majestic Square.

Dotan Zuckerman of Zuckerman Co., along with Beach Commercial, represented the landlord, Majestic Square LLC, an affiliate of The Beach Co. Rich Barta of CORE Properties represented Target Corp.

An opening date will be announced closer to the store’s opening.