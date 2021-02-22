Target Signs 77,000 SF Lease with Terra for CentroCity Mixed-Use Development in Miami

MIAMI — Target has signed a 77,000-square-foot lease as part of Terra’s CentroCity mixed-use redevelopment located at 3825 NW 7th St. in Miami. Construction is expected to start this summer. Arquitectonica and RSP Architects are designing CentroCity.

As part of the CentroCity project, Terra is redeveloping what was previously known as Central Shopping Plaza into a 38-acre mixed-use project. The plans for CentroCity includes up to 1,200 residential apartments, green space for residents, an office building and a shopping center with 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. CentroCity will be located 2.9 miles from Miami International Airport.

CentroCity will feature three eight-story multifamily buildings with 460 rental apartments. Future phases with additional multifamily units and a 250,000-square-foot Class A commercial office building are also planned. The project’s plan includes seven new multifamily buildings lining the property behind the Target-anchored shopping center. The residential buildings will feature a series of courtyards, pool decks and landscaped sidewalks. Units will range from one- to three-bedroom apartments measuring between 500 and 1,250 square feet. Community amenities will include multiple pools, poolside cabanas, barbecue grill areas, a children’s playground, a dog park, resident lounges and game rooms.