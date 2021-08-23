REBusinessOnline

Target to Add 160 Disney Shops Ahead of Holiday Season

Posted on by in Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has unveiled plans to expand to over 160 Disney at Target stores across the country by the end of the year. Guests will find toys from popular Disney properties, including Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon. The announcement comes on the heels of Target’s launch of Ulta Beauty “shop-in-shop” concepts earlier this month. Target operates roughly 1,900 stores across the U.S. The retailer began opening Disney shops in select locations in 2019. In addition to the Disney shops, Target will offer an exclusive 70-piece toy collection with FAO Schwarz for the holiday season.

