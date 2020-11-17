Target to Open 101,000 SF Store in Somers Point, New Jersey
SOMERS POINT, N.J. — Target will open a 101,000-square-foot store at Somers Point Plaza, a 279,026-square-foot retail power center in Southern New Jersey. The Minneapolis-based retailer will backfill a space formerly occupied by Kmart. Richard Soloff of Soloff Realty & Development Inc. represented the landlord, Philadelphia-based Brahin Properties Inc., in the lease negotiations. Other tenants at Somers Point Plaza include CME Markets, PetSmart, West Marine, Big Lots, Verizon Wireless and Chipotle Mexican Grill.
