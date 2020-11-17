Target to Open 101,000 SF Store in Somers Point, New Jersey

Target's new store in Somers Point, New Jersey, will total 101,000 square feet. An opening date was not released.

SOMERS POINT, N.J. — Target will open a 101,000-square-foot store at Somers Point Plaza, a 279,026-square-foot retail power center in Southern New Jersey. The Minneapolis-based retailer will backfill a space formerly occupied by Kmart. Richard Soloff of Soloff Realty & Development Inc. represented the landlord, Philadelphia-based Brahin Properties Inc., in the lease negotiations. Other tenants at Somers Point Plaza include CME Markets, PetSmart, West Marine, Big Lots, Verizon Wireless and Chipotle Mexican Grill.