Target to Open 122,000 SF Location at Kukui Marketplace in Kauai, Hawaii

Target plans to open a 122,000-square-foot storefront at Kukui Grove Center’s Kukui Marketplace in Lihue on Hawaii’s island of Kauai.

LIHUE, HAWAII — Target has signed a deal to open a storefront at Kukui Grove Center’s Kukui Marketplace on Kauai’s Lihue. The retailer will occupy a 122,000-square-foot space, which is under renovation, that was formerly occupied by Kmart.

JLL represented Kukui Grove Center in the lease negotiation.