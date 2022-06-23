Target to Open 126,000 SF Store at Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut

DANBURY, CONN. — Target (NYSE: TGT) will open a 126,000-square-foot store at Danbury Fair, a regional mall located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The Minneapolis-based retailer will backfill a two-level space that was previously occupied by Sears for its first location in the city. J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Primark are the other anchors at Danbury Fair, which is owned by Southern California-based REIT Macerich. An opening date was not disclosed. Target also recently backfilled a former J.C. Penney store at Macerich’s Kings Plaza in Brooklyn.