Target to Open 130,000 SF Store at Former Sears Location in Yonkers, New York

Target's new store at Cross County Center in Yonkers will span 130,000 square feet. An opening date has not yet been established.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Target will open a 130,000-square-foot store at Cross County Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot retail power center in Yonkers, located north of New York City. Target has signed a 40-year lease to backfill a space formerly occupied by Sears. A partnership between Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Partners owns Cross County Center, which features more than 80 retail and restaurant users. An opening date has not yet been established.