PROVO, UTAH — Target has signed a deal to occupy 135,000 square feet of retail space at Provo Towne Centre in Provo. Brixton Capital is currently remodeling the shopping center.

The Target will include CVS/pharmacy, Starbucks Coffee, Ulta Beauty, Target Optical and an adult beverage department.

Greely, Colo.-based Roche Construction Mountain West is the general contractor for Target, while Big D Construction Mountain West is the general contractor for Provo Towne Centre.