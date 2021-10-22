REBusinessOnline

Target to Open 136,000 SF Store at Valley Ranch Town Center in Metro Houston

An opening date for the new Target at Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney has not yet been established.

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Target (NYSE: TGT) will open a 136,000-square-foot store at Valley Ranch Town Center, a 240-acre shopping, dining and entertainment destination located in the northeastern Houston suburb of New Caney. The Minneapolis-based retailer joins a tenant roster that includes Kroger, Burlington, Academy Sports + Outdoors, T.J. Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Cinemark Theatres. Karla Smith of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Target in the lease negotiations. Brody Farris represented the landlord, Signorelli Co., on an internal basis. The space is under construction, and a tentative opening date has not yet been established.

