Target to Open 150,000 SF Store at Lake Nona West in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Target plans to open a 150,000-square-foot store at Lake Nona West, marking the first anchor tenant at the 405,000-square-foot open-air shopping center project in Orlando’s Lake Nona district. Tavistock Development is Lake Nona West’s developer and landlord.

Situated on 54 acres near the Brightline Station and Orlando International Airport, the development is scheduled for completion in fall 2025. Tavistock is currently in advanced discussions with a variety of tenants, aiming to feature a mix of national brands alongside local shops, restaurants and service operators.