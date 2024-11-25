Monday, November 25, 2024
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Target to Open 75,500 SF Store in Flemington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Target will open a 75,500-square-foot store in the Central New Jersey community of Flemington. The store will be located within a space formerly occupied by Burlington at the 239,000-square-foot Flemington Marketplace shopping center. Vanessa Kelty of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord, an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, in the lease negotiations. Jeff Howard of Ripco Real Estate represented Target, which expects to open its Flemington store next fall.

