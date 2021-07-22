Target, Ulta Beauty Reveal Brands and Locations Ahead of August Launch

The “shop-in-shop” retail concept will include 50 specially curated brands and will be placed near the existing Target beauty section.

MINNEAPOLIS AND BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) have revealed further details about the Ulta Beauty at Target launch, which is slated to begin rolling out in more than 100 Target stores nationwide and online this August. Most of the initial locations will be concentrated in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Texas.

The “shop-in-shop” retail concept will include 50 specially curated brands. The two companies are planning to roll out the concept at 800 Target stores in the coming years. Each shop-in-shop will be placed near the existing Target beauty section. Minneapolis-based Target operates more than 1,900 stores. Beauty retailer Ulta is based in Bolingbrook.