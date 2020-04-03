Target Unveils New Measures to Promote Safety, Social Distancing

MINNEAPOLIS — Target (NYSE: TGT) has unveiled new safety measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Effective April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing. Additionally, Target will supply its more than 350,000 employees in stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves to wear at work, while continuing to encourage healthy hygiene habits as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These updates are on top of action the company has taken in recent weeks, such as rigorous cleaning routines at its stores and distribution centers, social distancing measures, Plexiglass partitions at registers and contactless order pickup. Minneapolis-based Target maintains nearly 1,900 stores nationwide.