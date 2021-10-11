Tarkett to Relocate Showroom to Chicago’s Fulton Market

Tarkett will occupy space on the 10th floor of Fulton East.

CHICAGO — Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has signed a lease to move its showroom and offices from Merchandise Mart to the 10th floor of Fulton East, a 12-story, 90,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Parkside Realty Inc. owns the building, which is located at 215 N. Peoria St. Tarkett will occupy nearly 11,000 square feet. The firm opened its 9,000-square-foot showroom at Merchandise Mart in 2017.

Chicago-based Clayco constructed Fulton East and Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as architect. The newly built property includes several health and wellness features. Andy Gooliak of Colliers International and Nate Walczuk of Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors represented Tarkett in the lease transaction. Katie Scott and Camille Julmy of Parkside Realty represented ownership on an internal basis.