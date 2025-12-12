Friday, December 12, 2025
The project involves the redevelopment of the former headquarters of MERS Goodwill Industries. (Rendering courtesy of HOK and Kuhlmann Leavitt Inc.)
Tarlton Begins $100M Redevelopment Project for Washington University Bioscience Hub in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Tarlton is providing preconstruction and construction management services for “Catalyst: Powered by WashU,” a new startup hub for bioscience companies in the Cortex Innovation District from BOBB LLC, an affiliate of Washington University. The $100 million, 163,000-square-foot redevelopment project is located in the Central West End of St. Louis and includes the renovation of the 120,000-square-foot, seven-story former headquarters of MERS Goodwill Industries at 4140 Forest Park Blvd. Tarlton will restore the building, which was occupied by MERS Goodwill Industries from 1944 to 2019. The building was originally constructed for Standard Sanitary Manufacturing Co. and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project also includes the construction of a new 50,000-square-foot, four-story addition. Three new elevators will access laboratory and office spaces. The ground-floor lobby will feature a coffee bar and common meeting spaces. HOK is the project architect.

