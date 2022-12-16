REBusinessOnline

Tarlton Breaks Ground on 66,000 SF Outpatient Health Center for SSM Health in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, MO. — Tarlton Corp. has broken ground on a two-story, 66,000-square-foot outpatient health center for SSM Health in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. The center will offer extensive imaging, adult and pediatric urgent care services, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy. In addition, SSM Health will partner with SSM Health Medical Group, SLUCare Physician Group and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide onsite primary, specialty and pediatric services.

Slated for completion in mid-2024, the facility will be situated near the Streets of Caledonia, a lifestyle center incorporating a mix of retail and residential space. ACI Boland Architects is providing architectural services, while Cochran Engineering, KPFF Consulting Engineers and Ross & Baruzzini are providing engineering services.

