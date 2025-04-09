Tarlton Completes $27.5M Renovation of Old Courthouse in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Tarlton has completed a $27.5 million renovation of the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. Slated to open to the public this spring, the historic destination has only been renovated twice. The building was originally constructed from 1839 to 1862. The renovation project is jointly funded through a public-private partnership between the National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Tarlton improved safety and accessibility of the site, installing an elevator to make the second floor accessible for the first time in the building’s history. Critical updates also included installation of new heating, air conditioning and fire suppression systems and restoration of all windows.

The renovations are the final component of the $380 million CityArchRiver project, the largest public-private partnership in the history of the National Park Service that has resulted in revitalizations to Gateway Arch park grounds, the Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Riverfront, Luther Ely Smith Square and Kiener Plaza.