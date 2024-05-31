Tarlton Completes $28M Renovation of Fuhr Science Center, Administration Building at Logan University in Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Tarlton has completed a $28 million renovation of the Fuhr Science Center and Logan Administration Building at Logan University in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. The Fuhr Science Center features a new two-story, 8,000-square-foot addition to the existing 33,310-square-foot science and research building originally constructed in 1986. The center offers two state-of-the-art anatomy laboratories and associated lecture amphitheaters; a simulated imaging center; six chiropractic technique classrooms; two clinical methods classrooms; faculty offices; and student collaboration and study areas. The building is named for Logan University alumnus Arlan W. Fuhr and his wife Judi Fuhr, who bestowed a $1 million gift toward the project’s capital campaign.

The $5.5 million renovation of the Logan Administration Building included the main lobby and library; a relocation of the campus bookstore; and the new construction of a testing center. Ittner Cordogan-Clark Group served as the project architect. Logan University specializes in chiropractic education.