Friday, May 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the Fuhr Science Center, which features a new 8,000-square-foot addition.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouri

Tarlton Completes $28M Renovation of Fuhr Science Center, Administration Building at Logan University in Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Tarlton has completed a $28 million renovation of the Fuhr Science Center and Logan Administration Building at Logan University in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. The Fuhr Science Center features a new two-story, 8,000-square-foot addition to the existing 33,310-square-foot science and research building originally constructed in 1986. The center offers two state-of-the-art anatomy laboratories and associated lecture amphitheaters; a simulated imaging center; six chiropractic technique classrooms; two clinical methods classrooms; faculty offices; and student collaboration and study areas. The building is named for Logan University alumnus Arlan W. Fuhr and his wife Judi Fuhr, who bestowed a $1 million gift toward the project’s capital campaign.

The $5.5 million renovation of the Logan Administration Building included the main lobby and library; a relocation of the campus bookstore; and the new construction of a testing center. Ittner Cordogan-Clark Group served as the project architect. Logan University specializes in chiropractic education.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $93M in Financing Northern New Jersey...

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Begins Renovation of 351-Room Hotel...

PMB, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Release Plans for...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 282-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 152,304 SF Logistics Facility...

JLL Brokers Sale of 145-Room Hampton Inn &...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Apartment...

Tennessee State University, Cobblestone to Break Ground on...

MacKenzie Signs US Cabinet Depot to 194,400 SF...