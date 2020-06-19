Tarlton to Serve as General Contractor for Tower Tee Project in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

The new facility will pay tribute to the original Tower Tee, which opened in 1963 and closed in 2018.

ST. LOUIS — Tarlton Corp. is serving as the general contractor for the reimagining of Tower Tee in St. Louis. Plans call for a 27-acre golf and recreation complex. Originally opened in 1963, Tower Tee was home to batting cages, an 18-hole golf course, a driving range and miniature golf. In 2018, the owners closed the business. Steve Walkenbach of Scottrade purchased the site in May 2019. The new Tower Tee Golf Complex will feature a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, two single-level driving ranges, a two-story driving range, covered practice tee boxes, a nine-hole golf course, an outdoor training area, concession area and two outdoor pavilions. Non-golfers can enjoy a miniature golf course, bocce courts and batting cages. Construction is expected to begin in July with completion slated for next year. FGM Architects is the project architect. Art Schaupeter, a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, designed the new nine-hole course.