Tarlton to Serve as General Contractor for Tower Tee Project in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tarlton Corp. is serving as the general contractor for the reimagining of Tower Tee in St. Louis. Plans call for a 27-acre golf and recreation complex. Originally opened in 1963, Tower Tee was home to batting cages, an 18-hole golf course, a driving range and miniature golf. In 2018, the owners closed the business. Steve Walkenbach of Scottrade purchased the site in May 2019. The new Tower Tee Golf Complex will feature a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, two single-level driving ranges, a two-story driving range, covered practice tee boxes, a nine-hole golf course, an outdoor training area, concession area and two outdoor pavilions. Non-golfers can enjoy a miniature golf course, bocce courts and batting cages. Construction is expected to begin in July with completion slated for next year. FGM Architects is the project architect. Art Schaupeter, a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, designed the new nine-hole course.