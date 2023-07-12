Wednesday, July 12, 2023
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMissouri

Tarlton Tops Out Construction of SSM Outpatient Center in O’Fallon, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

O’FALLON, MO. — Tarlton has topped out construction of a new SSM outpatient center in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. Tarlton broke ground on the two-story, 66,000-square-foot project in December. Completion is slated for mid-2024. SSM Health is partnering with SSM Health Medical Group, SLUCare Physician Group and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide primary, specialty and pediatric services at the facility, which is situated near the Streets of Caledonia mixed-use project. ACI Boland Architects is the project architect.

