TaskUs Signs 80,000 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Lee & Associates, Office, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — TaskUs, a provider of digital technology solutions, has signed a lease renewal and expansion to occupy more than 80,000 square feet of office space at Heritage Plaza in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. Wills Bauer and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners represented TaskUs in the lease negotiations. Shawn Gulley represented the landlord, Worth & Associates, on an internal basis. TaskUs will modify its space to include a gaming lounge, meditation room and a break room.

