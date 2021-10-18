REBusinessOnline

Tatas Tacos, Hops & Scotch to Open at The Cooper in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The Cooper is a 29-story luxury apartment tower owned and developed by Lendlease.

CHICAGO — Tatas Tacos and Hops & Scotch are the first retail tenants announced for The Cooper, a 29-story luxury apartment tower located at 720 S. Wells St. in Chicago’s Printers Row. Tatas Tacos will open its fourth Chicago restaurant, while Hops & Scotch, a new bottle shop concept from the owners behind South Loop Market, will open its first location. Tatas Tacos, which is slated to open in spring 2022, will occupy 5,643 square feet on the northern end of the tower. Hops & Scotch is scheduled to open later this year. The 1,286-square-foot store will offer a selection of beers, wines and spirits. Delivered in 2018, The Cooper is the first phase of Lendlease’s seven-acre Southbank development.

