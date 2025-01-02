Taubco, Landau Secure $74M Construction Loan for Office Project on Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands

MIAMI — A joint venture between Taubco and Landau Properties has secured a $74 million construction loan for One Kane Concourse, the only Class A office development on Bay Harbor Islands in Miami. The 125,000-square-foot project is also the only Miami office building that will offer private boat access and dockage. 3650 Capital provided the loan.

Located at 9551 E. Bay Harbor Drive, the waterfront building will be situated adjacent to Bal Harbor Shops and feature a ground-floor restaurant, private outdoor space and a rooftop terrace. Miami-based architect Luis Revuelta designed the seven-story office project.

Taubco and Landau have tapped Brian Gale, Andrew Trench, Ryan Holtzman and Edward Quinon of Cushman & Wakefield for the leasing assignment at One Kane Concourse. The developers plan to wrap up construction by late 2026.