Thursday, January 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
One Kane Concourse will be the first Miami office building to feature private boat access and dockage, according to the developers. (Rendering courtesy of One Kane Concourse)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansOfficeSoutheast

Taubco, Landau Secure $74M Construction Loan for Office Project on Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands

by John Nelson

MIAMI — A joint venture between Taubco and Landau Properties has secured a $74 million construction loan for One Kane Concourse, the only Class A office development on Bay Harbor Islands in Miami. The 125,000-square-foot project is also the only Miami office building that will offer private boat access and dockage. 3650 Capital provided the loan.

Located at 9551 E. Bay Harbor Drive, the waterfront building will be situated adjacent to Bal Harbor Shops and feature a ground-floor restaurant, private outdoor space and a rooftop terrace. Miami-based architect Luis Revuelta designed the seven-story office project.

Taubco and Landau have tapped Brian Gale, Andrew Trench, Ryan Holtzman and Edward Quinon of Cushman & Wakefield for the leasing assignment at One Kane Concourse. The developers plan to wrap up construction by late 2026.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Delivers 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

MAG Capital Partners Completes 48,000 SF Industrial Expansion...

Radom Capital, MetroNational to Undertake 35,000 SF Retail...

Compatriot Capital Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment...

TYKO Capital Provides $245M Construction Loan for Jersey...

Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Park in Doral, Florida...

George Oliver, Ascentris Purchase 165,220 SF Office Building...

Neology Development Obtains $63.5M Bridge Loan from Starwood...