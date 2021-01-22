Taubman Announces CFO Transition as Simon Leopold Departs Company

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — The Taubman Co. LLC has announced that Executive Vice President and CFO Simon Leopold will depart the company effective Jan. 31. Benjamin Meeker, who currently serves as vice president, capital markets and treasurer, will be promoted to senior vice president, CFO and treasurer. Meeker will report to Robert Taubman, who is chairman, president and CEO. Leopold will remain an advisor to the company to assist with the transition. Taubman is engaged in the management and leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. The Taubman Realty Group LLC is a joint venture between affiliates of Simon Property Group and the Taubman family and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.