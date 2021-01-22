REBusinessOnline

Taubman Announces CFO Transition as Simon Leopold Departs Company

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Retail

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — The Taubman Co. LLC has announced that Executive Vice President and CFO Simon Leopold will depart the company effective Jan. 31. Benjamin Meeker, who currently serves as vice president, capital markets and treasurer, will be promoted to senior vice president, CFO and treasurer. Meeker will report to Robert Taubman, who is chairman, president and CEO. Leopold will remain an advisor to the company to assist with the transition. Taubman is engaged in the management and leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. The Taubman Realty Group LLC is a joint venture between affiliates of Simon Property Group and the Taubman family and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  