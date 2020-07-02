Taubman Centers Reopens All Properties Across Portfolio Following Temporary Closures Due to COVID-19

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Taubman owns 26 super-regional malls and power centers, including Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Mich.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) has reopened all of its properties in the United States and Asia. Most U.S. centers were temporarily closed beginning March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Taubman says it has been gradually reopening centers using enhanced safety protocols in compliance with local, state and federal laws. Nearly 85 percent of stores within Taubman’s portfolio have reopened, according to Robert Taubman, chairman and CEO. Taubman’s portfolio consists of 26 super-regional and outlet shopping centers. The company is currently being sued by Simon Property Group over a merger agreement, the latest details of which can be found here.