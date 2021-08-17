REBusinessOnline

Taurus Acquires 20-Building Kansas City Industrial Portfolio for $55.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The 20-building portfolio spans more than 715,000 square feet.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Taurus Investment Holdings LLC, a global private equity real estate firm, has acquired a light industrial portfolio in Kansas City for $55.2 million. Comprised of 20 buildings and more than 715,000 square feet, the portfolio will expand Taurus’ industrial platform to encompass 196 buildings totaling over 13 million square feet. Seller information and specific properties were not disclosed.

