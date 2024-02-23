Taurus, AOG Living Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Taurus Investment Holdings and AOG Living has broken ground on The Evergreen at Whisper Valley, a 348-unit multifamily project in East Austin. Designed by The Sage Group and located within the 2,670-acre Whisper Valley master-planned community, the property will offer one, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center, beer garden, dog park and nature trails. Residents will also have access to a 600-acre public park. Delivery is slated for spring 2025.