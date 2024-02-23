Friday, February 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Evergreen-at-Whisper-Valley
The first units at The Evergreen at Whisper Valley are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2025.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Taurus, AOG Living Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Taurus Investment Holdings and AOG Living has broken ground on The Evergreen at Whisper Valley, a 348-unit multifamily project in East Austin. Designed by The Sage Group and located within the 2,670-acre Whisper Valley master-planned community, the property will offer one, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center, beer garden, dog park and nature trails. Residents will also have access to a 600-acre public park. Delivery is slated for spring 2025.

You may also like

LYND Begins Leasing 261-Unit Josephine Apartments in San...

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Signs 15,633 SF Retail Lease...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 9,283 SF...

United Group of Cos. Receives Construction Financing for...

Gantry Arranges $9M Agency Acquisition Loan for Manhattan...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 75-Site Manufactured Housing Property...

Tractor Supply Co. Opens 39,097 SF Store in...

BWE Arranges $18.5M in Financing for Three Workforce...

Interra Realty Brokers $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building...