Taurus Expands Multifamily Footprint in Arizona with $31.1M Apartment Community Purchase

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Taurus Investment Holdings has acquired 544 Southern, a multifamily property located in Mesa, for $31.1 million. Built in 1985, the 114,824-square-foot, Class B community features 136 apartments.

This is Taurus’ fourth acquisition in the Phoenix metro within the last 12 months. The company’s portfolio now includes more than 5,800 units acquired and developed nationwide and over 725 units in the Phoenix market.

The name of the seller was not released.

