Taurus Investment Enters Phoenix Multifamily Market with $25.9M Acquisition of Avenel on 16th Apartments

Avenel on 16th Apartments in Phoenix features 200 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

PHOENIX — Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings has entered the Phoenix multifamily market with the acquisition of Avenel on 16th Apartments. The recently repositioned property is located near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix’s East Camelback/Uptown submarket. Phoenix-based Rincon Partners sold the asset for $25.9 million.

Built in 1980 and 1984, Avenel on 16th features 200 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. The seller recently spent over $4 million on capital improvements and interior renovations at the property.

Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson and Bill Hahn of NorthMarq’s Phoenix investment sales team represented both parties in the transaction.

Additionally, Bryan Mummaw of NorthMarq arranged an $18.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition on behalf of the buyer.

