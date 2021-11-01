Taurus Investment Holdings Buys Apartment Community in Ashland, Massachusetts for $53.6M

ASHLAND, MASS. — Boston-based global private equity firm Taurus Investment Holdings has purchased Chestnut Place, a 207-unit apartment community located in the western Boston suburb of Ashland, for $53.6 million. Built in 1971, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with recently upgraded cabinets and kitchens. According to Apartments.com, residences range in size from 373 to 1,000 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, onsite laundry facilities, a pet play area and package handling service. The seller was not disclosed.